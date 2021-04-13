Nani's Tuck Jagadish postpones theatrical release due to rise in coronavirus cases

The new release date for Tuck Hagadish will be announced along with the film's trailer, Nani announced on social media

Tuck Jagadish, featuring Nani, has postponed its theatrical release date due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. This announcement comes days after director Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story declared the decision to postpone the release. Tuck Jagadish was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on 23 April, and the new release date for the film will be announced soon.

The news of the announcement went viral after the Jersey star took to Twitter saying, “The rerecording work (of Tuck Jagadish) is in the final stage, and the output has come out quite well. We all are very excited to show it to you."

"It is a film that should be enjoyed with all family members. But, the ongoing circumstances are not in favour of us (to release the movie). This year, starting from Krack to the recent outing Vakeel Saab, you have made all the films super hits and blockbusters”.

“You have supported the cinema like no other in India. Movies and Telugu audiences are inseparable. But, let’s take a small break from releasing a new movie. The theatrical trailer of Tuck Jagadish will not be out on Ugadi. The new release date will be announced along with the trailer whenever it comes out. Yes, the release date of Tuck Jagadish is postponed from 23 April. Wish you a happy and safe Ugadi,” Nani said in a video that he posted on his social media handle.

Tuck Jagadish has been directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame. The movie features Ritu Varma, Jagapathi Babu, and Aishwarya Rajesh in other leading roles. Big names like Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are producing it under the Shine Screens banner, while Thaman is the music composer, and Prasad Murella is the cinematographer.

Currently, Nani is shooting for Shyam Singha Roy which also has leading stars in it. The actor’s first look from his high-budget film was released on his 37th birthday in February this year.