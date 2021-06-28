Julie Delpy clarifies she didn't turn down fourth part of Before series as film was never in pipeline
Julie Delpy said a fourth part of the Before series was never in the works because she, writer-director Richard Linklater and Ethan Hawke could not 'come up with a good idea' for the story.
Following reports that Julie Delpy said no to a fourth film in the popular Before series with director Richard Linklater and co-star Ethan Hawke, the actor-filmmaker said her remarks were misinterpreted because the follow-up was never in development.
Earlier in the week, in an interview with a French news outlet, Delpy had also talked about mulling over retirement from the film industry.
In order to set the record straight, the actor told Variety that the trio — Linklater, Hawke and she — couldn't come up with a good enough idea to take the series forward.
"What happened was that we — all three of us — agreed that we couldn't come up with something good for a fourth one. It's that simple. We didn't fight. We''re not on bad terms. Everyone's happy... It's so much drama for nothing. We just didn't come up with a good idea," she said.
Delpy played Celine to Hawke's Jesse in the 1995 movie Before Sunrise about two strangers who meet on a train and strike up a conversation.
A sequel Before Sunset was released in 2004 and a third film Before Midnight was released in 2013. Delpy and Hawke served as producers and co-writers along with Linklater on the two films.
The 51-year-old French-American actor said they had promised each other that they wouldn't feel "forced" to make a fourth movie.
"If we didn't find something... why push it and make a bad fourth one instead of keeping it a good trilogy?" Delpy mused.
She said there was a short exchange between the trio about one idea, "but it was basically an idea that none of us liked. That was the end of it. It was half of a bad idea that went around and we were like, ''Let's not do it''."
Delpy is looking forward to the premiere of On the Verge, a Netflix series she created, co-directed and stars in about women in their mid-40s to mid-50s.
also read
Colin Farrell, Rachel Weisz reunite for dark comedy Love Child; Todd Solondz to direct
Love Child is billed as a "dark and hilarious twist" on the classic Oedipus.
Zoë Kravitz to make directorial debut with Pussy Island; Channing Tatum headlines cast
Kravitz also co-wrote the genre thriller with E T Feigenbaum, and will produce it with Channing Tatum, Bruce Cohen and Tiffany Persons.
Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale to headline Ryan Murphy's limited series The Watcher for Netflix
Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale will star as a married couple who move into the dream home – only to then start receiving disturbing letters from someone calling themselves The Watcher