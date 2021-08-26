Directed by Nikkhil Advani, Mumbai Dairies 26/11 is set against the backdrop of the 26/11 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming drama set against the backdrop of the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

Titled Mumbai Diaries 26/11, the upcoming series takes us back to the unfortunate events of that fateful night which took place in November, 2008 when terrorists wreaked havoc across the city.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani, this thrilling drama will highlight the immense pressure set inside a hospital due to the attacks.

Bankrolled by Madhu Bhojwani and Monisha Advani of Emmay Entertainment, this web series describes the untold stories and experiences of doctors, paramedics, nurses, and hospital staff.

Actors Konkona SenSharma, Mohit Raina, Satyajeet Dubey, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Natasha Bharadwaj, and Prakash Belawadi are playing pivotal roles in it.

Watch the trailer here:

the story of those with an indomitable spirit and great courage.#MumbaiDiariesOnPrime, new series, sept 9 pic.twitter.com/jcwhulgKuY — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 25, 2021

In the series, Mohit plays a senior doctor at a government hospital. On the day of the attack, he is assigned a young group of trainees who attend to the injured and dying, right on their first day of work.

During the launch of the trailer, director Advani said that this series will showcase a different perspective on the dreadful night of 26/11 which hasn’t been explored on-screen.

“A tribute to the bravery of the frontline workers and the unsung heroes, the series offers a perfect blend of emotions and drama through a versatile ensemble of actors who have put in their heart and soul to bring to life this story. Narrated from the lens of the first responders i.e., doctors, nurses, interns and ward boys, the show will unfold what transpired there on that fateful night,” he explained.

Advani also feels that through this series, the team will be able to take this story across the world especially at a time when frontline workers need appreciation for their efforts.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 9 September.