A far cry from the cantankerous matriarchs she played onscreen recently in Badhaai Ho and Balika Vadhu, Surekha Sikri cut a poised yet indefatigable figure in real life, even when she was bound to a wheelchair in her final days.

"Why does she have to wear a sari?" An annoyed journalist asked the organiser during the press event of Ghost Stories, which turned out to be the final film of Surekha Sikri, who passed away today on 16 July, 2021. As a participating journalist, I remember it as a long day with over a dozen filmmakers and actors participating to promote Netflix India's horror anthology.

But I remember it more for my first and final interaction with a lone figure whose striking poise silently rebelled against the sea of commotion around her.

I do not blame journalists for demanding every interview be held on time as one slot snowballs into the others leading to a long, tiring day. But I would think twice before complaining why a 70-year-old is taking "too much time" to wear a sari, particularly when she is bound to a wheelchair weeks after suffering a brain stroke. "I get it but why does she have to wear a sari? She need not take so much pain," the journalist said after she was reminded of the veteran actor's predicament.

But Sikri had an explanation ready for every journalist who interviewed her that day, including me. "I'm very excited since it's the first time I'm actively promoting my work with others. I'm sorry it took time, I just thought I should look presentable," she said with a half smile fighting through the numb muscles on her face. "I didn't promote during Badhaai Ho because maybe they (producers) thought I'm too old to run around. But I want to do my bit as an actor, even after the film is over."

As Sikri was wheeled inside the room where I was interviewed her, she looked every shade of regality in a turquoise blue sari. She joined her hands greeting everyone in the room, and extended a gentlewomanly handshake as I introduced myself to her. As she answered softly, accompanied by a mild slur, it felt like just another National Award-winning role the seasoned actor had taken on, of a paralysed woman who speaks gingerly. However, the actual unfortunate backstory was that she had slipped and hurt her head inside a washroom in Mahabaleshwar, where she was shooting for a TV show.

"You don't need to speak so slowly. I'm the one who got a brain stroke," says Sikri, amused at why I was weighing each word while asking questions. In that moment, it was obvious that Sikri was being her candid self, and not a 70-year-old wheelchair-bound victim.

Zoya Akhtar, who directed her in the Ghost Stories segment, then tated the obvious. "She's a trooper! She was as excited as Janhvi (Kapoor), as if it's her first film. I was more concerned about her for obvious reasons. But she just came, did her lines, and surprised everyone." "Should I blush?" Sikri said as Zoya laughed out loud. "I just had to lay down for most on the bed and say my lines. It was very easy."

Whoever has watched her in Ghost Stories can say with assurance that the part looked anything but easy. But she is no stranger to challenging parts, whether it is playing the mother of a physically challenged boy in Saeed Akhtar Mirza's 1989 film Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro or that of a dreaded terrorist in the 1999 Aaamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh. She joked that she had now graduated to play the grandmother, from the matriarch Dadisa in Colors show Balika Vadhu to the cantankerous dadi in Amit R Sharma's 2018 family comedy Badhaai Ho.

"Incidentally, I also wanted to sign her as Murad's (Ranveer Singh) dadi in Gully Boy. But she wanted to do the film she's won a National Award for," said Zoya, obviously referring to Badhaai Ho. I told Zoya that it is her third National Award, before Sikri objected with a firm shaking of right index finger. "Fourth," she corrected. "Oh! Tamas, Mammo, this one, and?" "Sangeet Natak Akademi," she said, reminding us of her prolific work her in Hindi theatre, for which she was honoured over 20 years ago in 1989.

"Wow! Four National Awards, and I haven't even won one here," said Zoya, as Sikri started laughing. "I'm the kalank in my family. My father (Javed Akhtar), mother (Honey Irani), Shabana (Azmi), brother (Farhan Akhtar), and cousin (Farah Khan) have all got at least one," Zoya added, as Sikri continued to laugh.

Sikri then briefly discussed with Zoya what she should wear for the National Awards ceremony later that month in Delhi, which clashed with the premiere of Ghost Stories. "Of course, wear one of your saris. A trooper in a sari!" Sikri then apologised again for the delay that wearing a sari caused that day. "I just leaned forward and said, "No no, you must. The President can wait." Sikri laughed again, and said, "Okay."

When I reminded her that Ghost Stories is her streaming debut, and she had now made waves across films, theatre, TV, and streaming, she said there was a lot more to be unpacked. "I don't have a checklist in terms of the medium. But I have one with the people I want to work with. There's Zoya of course, and there are many more, like Amitabh Bachchan." Working with Bachchan was a wish she reiterated in every interview, hoping that would make it come true.

While that was not meant to happen, what the two veterans share is their indomitable spirit to work till finality, along with an unmatched work ethic. As I thanked her for her time, congratulated her for the National Award, and wished her luck for Ghost Stories, she replied with three thank you's, each at a higher pitch than the last. Over a year and a half later, I want to return the favour for leading a life against oddities with timeless grace: Surekha Sikri, thank you, thank you, THANK YOU!

