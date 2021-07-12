While Ankita Lokhande will continue to play Archana in the series, Shaheer Sheikh joins the show as Manav, which was originally played by Sushant Singh Rajput

Pavitra Rishta is happening again.

The new season of popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, which starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in the lead roles, has gone on floors.

While Lokhande will continue to play Archana in the series, Shaheer Sheikh joins the show as Manav, which was originally played by Rajput.

Cast & Crew on the new season

Pavitra Rishta 2 will be produced by actor-producer Bhairavi Raichura. The series will be exclusively available on ZEE5 for 55 days following which, it will also be available on ALTBalaji, reports The Indian Express.

Veteran actor Usha Nadkarni will return to reprise her character, Savita Deshmukh. Actors Asheema Vardaan and Randeep Rai will also playpivotal roles.

The show's casting director Aditya Suranna in an interview with Zoom Digital said, "Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is completely digital. To be honest, it is a challenge for everybody. The task is not only for me but also for the actors who have been locked. If we have seen something already, we have already set a benchmark."

Directed by Nandita Mehra and written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia, the production of the digital series will commence soon.

A quick primer on the first season

Created by Ekta Kapoor, the first season of Pavitra Rishta ran from 2009 to 2014. The show revolved around the journey of Archana whose sole objective is to fulfil the needs of her family and keep everyone happy. She soon meets Manav, gets married to him and how they deal with the twists and turns of life, forms the rest of the story.

The show also starred Asha Negi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Mrinalini Tyagi, Ankit Narang, Karan Veer Mehra, Savita Prabhune, Parag Tyagi, Priya Marathe and Yamini Thakur, among many others. Rajput later switched to films and left the show. After his exit, Hiten Tejwani took up the role.