To All The Boys PS I Still Love You, Afsos, Stuber: What to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Hotstar in February 2020

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows are added to streaming platforms. As we turn to a new month, February, we are again spoilt for choice with options - from romantic comedies, dark comedies to crime dramas and stand-up comedy specials among other things.

With so many streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all — especially if you have subscribed to more than one platform. Hence, we scoured through the internet, and curated a list of content coming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video India, Hotstar, and MXPlayer this month.

Netflix

To All The Boys PS I Still Love You - 12 February

Netflix's smash hit To All The Boys I Loved Before concluded with its protagonists Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean unite with each other. However, Kavinksky and Jean's "happily-ever-after" seems to have been derailed in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the much-anticipated sequel to the teen drama.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will focus on Jean's confusion when one of the recipients of LJ's five love letters returns to high school, and hints at having romantic feelings for LJ.

Narcos: Mexico Season 2- 13 February

The second season of Narcos: Mexico sees Diego Luna reprise his role of Félix Gallardo. Popularly known as El Padrino (The Godfather), Gallardo is the leader of Mexico’s Guadalajara cartel, responsible for unifying the conflicting drug traffickers in the ’80s.

The official synopsis states the new season will be "chronicling the missteps, ill-conceived agendas, and corruption on both sides of the border that have led to a dangerous present in the failed war on drugs".

Season 1 of Narcos: Mexico charted the rise of Guadalajara Cartel as Gallardo takes charge. It also featured Michael Pena as DEA agent Kiki Camarena, who was instrumental in shedding light on the drug business.

Altered Carbon Season 2 - 27 February

Based on the science fiction novels by Richard K Morgan, Altered Carbon takes place over 300 years in the future. Avengers: Endgame star Anthony Mackie will play the protagonist Takeshi Kovacs after Joel Kinnaman's run in the first season.

In the world of Altered Carbon, the journey of Takeshi Kovacs spans hundreds of years, many different bodies, referred to as "sleeves", and planets.

The upcoming season features an entirely new mystery and mission, with new sleeves and new characters, while also examining the search for meaning and love when people live for centuries, and they must continue to live with what they have done in your past.

Amazon Prime Video India

Afsos - 7 February

Amazon Prime Video India show Afsos charts the hilarious journey of a desperate and hopeless man who tries multiple times to commit suicide. Starring Gulshan Devaiah, Anjali Patil, and Heeba Shah in lead roles, the show has been directed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's sister Anubhuti Kashyap. The show was scheduled to premiere last month on 17 January but was later pushed to 7 February.

Ashish Shakya stand-up special - 7 February

After Sumukhi Suresh's Don't Tell Amma and Rohan Joshi's Wake N Bake, Ashish Shakya's first-ever stand-up special Life is Good is set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video India from 7 February.

Talking about his stand-up set, Ashish said in a statement, "It's funny, it's chill, it's relatable AF. It won't change your life but you'll laugh, get some sweet dopamine hits, and then go to bed with your someone special."

Life is Good will entail jokes on everything from the futility of nostalgia, the ridiculousness of youth, stepmoms, terrorists, Bollywood, satire, romance to the pointlessness of existence.

Hunters- 21 February

Amazon drama Hunters, starring Hollywood veteran Al Pacino in the lead, follows a group of Nazi hunters who discover and work to stop a plot by a group of high-ranking Nazi officers planning to create a Fourth Reich in the Unites States of America.

Earlier titled The Hunt, the highly-anticipated conspiracy thriller series has been executive produced by Oscar-winning writer Jordan Peele. Created by David Weil, the 10-episode show has been written by David Weil, who is the co-showrunner alongside Nikki Toscano.

The show also stars Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, and Louis Ozawa Changchien among others.

Hotstar India

Tolkien- 7 February

Hotstar's Tolkien is a biopic of JRR Tolkien, the celebrated author of one of the most popular fantasy novels like Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit. The Dome Karukoski-directed film features Hoult as the eponymous character. Lily Collins stars as Edith Bratt, his wife and muse, who famously influenced Middle Earth characters like Lúthien Tinúviel and Arwen Evenstar. Colm Meaney, Anthony Boyle, Patrick Gibson, Tom Glynn-Carney, Craig Roberts, Laura Donnelly, Genevieve O’Reilly, Pam Ferris, and Derek Jacobi are also part of the cast.

The film released in theatres in the US on 10 May, 2019, and received mixed reviews from critics.

Stuber -27 February

Stuber, directed by Michael Dowse, is about an Uber driver, who picks up a grizzled cop hot on the trail of a brutal killer. The driver finds himself thrust into a harrowing ordeal where he has to keep his wits, his life, and his five-star rating. Kumail Nanjiani plays the driver while Dave Bautista essays the role of the cop.

Nanjiani had earlier said they felt it was important for them to talk about "dude issues" through Stuber because the way masculinity has been "traditionally defined" is causing "problems for everyone." "I feel like we're in a time where we can talk about masculinity, and how it's always been very traditionally defined in a narrow way, and how that's led to problems for everyone for women and for men," Nanjiani said to The Hollywood Reporter.

MXPlayer

Pawan and Puja - 14 February

Releasing on Valentine's Day, Pawan and Puja is a relationship drama explores the lives of three couples — all coincidentally named Pawan and Pooja — who at different stages of their lives, discover their love is conditional, breakable, and questionable. The show has been conceptualised and created by Siddharth P Malhotra, along with Shaad Ali. Ali has also directed the project with Ajay Bhuyan.

Pawan and Puja stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Deepti Naval, Sharman Joshi, Gul Panag, Taaruk Raina, and Natasha Bharadwaj.

