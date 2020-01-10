Afsos trailer shows Gulshan Devaiah as a man who makes multiple attempts to end his life

Gulshan Devaiah seems to prove his acting mettle yet again with Amazon Prime Video India Original show Afsos, charting a hilarious journey of a desperate and hopeless man who tries multiple times to commit suicide. Starring Gulshan Devaiah, Anjali Patil, and Heeba Shah in lead roles, Afsos promises to be replete with dark comedy.

Check out the trailer of Afsos

When all his suicide attempts fail, he hires an assassin called Upadhyay to do the job. But midway, he has a change of heart, and does not want to die anymore. But the assassin has taken up the job, and is bent on completing it. The cast and crew behind Afsos began working on the film back in April 2019. Gulshan was last seen in Netflix anthology short Ghost Stories, where he played one of the leading characters in Dibakar Banerjee's film. The actor's portrayal of the bizarre alpha zombie received widespread praise, especially since Banerjee's narrative was deeply entrenched in the politics of today. Before this, Gulshan was also seen in Commando 3, also starring Vidyut Jamwal, Adah Sharma, and Vicky Kadian. A sequel to the 2017 film Commando 2, Commando 3 hit theatres in September last year. Helmed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's sister Anubhuti Kashyap, Afsos is set to hit the streaming platform on 17 January. Check out posts on Afsos

Updated Date: Jan 10, 2020 20:45:24 IST