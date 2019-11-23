Hunters: Jordan Peele releases trailer of Amazon Prime Video series featuring Al Pacino as a Nazi hunter

Al Pacino is set to amaze his fans yet again in Jordan Peele's upcoming Amazon Prime series Hunters. Pacino plays Meyer Offerman in the web series which “follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America.”

Peele also shared the teaser-trailer of Hunters on social media. The video clip begins with Pacino's voiceover, saying, "There comes a time when we all must choose between the light and the darkness.”

“But when there is great darkness in this world, perhaps the choice is made for us,” the veteran actor continues grimly as a audiences get a glimpse of knife is seen being unsheathed. “For eons, people like us have been degraded and exterminated. But no more.”

Along with Pacino, Hunters will feature Josh Radnor, Logan Lerman, Kate Mulvany, Carol Kane, Dylan Baker, and Lena Olin, among others. While Peele is backing the project, it has been created by Moonfall's David Weil, who will act as showrunner along with Nikki Toscano (of Revenge fame).

As per reports, the show's pilot episode was helmed by American Horror Story director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon. The web series is set to release some time next year.

Check out the teaser-trailer of Jordan Peele's Hunters

As reported earlier, the 10-episode show, produced by Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, will follow a group of Nazi hunters in 1977's New York City, reported Variety.

In the show a team of Nazi hunters discovers and works to stop a plot by a group of high-ranking Nazi officers who plan to create a Fourth Reich in the US.

"When David Weil first shared The Hunt (now titled Hunters) with me, I immediately knew that we had to be involved. It's cathartic. It's noir. It's frighteningly relevant. It's exactly what I want to see on television. I am thrilled to be working with Amazon in bringing this incredible vision to the world," Peele had earlier said.

Updated Date: Nov 23, 2019 12:34:28 IST