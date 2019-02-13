You are here:

Tolkien trailer: Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins star in biopic tracing Lord of The Rings author's formative years

FP Staff

Feb 13, 2019 17:00:16 IST

The first trailer for Tolkien, starring Nicholas Hoult as JRR Tolkien, the author of one of the most popular fantasy novels like Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit, was recently released by the makers.

Nicholas Hoult in a still from Tolkein. Screenshot from YouTube

"It’s a story about journeys, the journeys we take to prove ourselves. It’s about adventures, it’s about potent magic, magic beyond anything anyone has ever felt before; it’s about what it means to love, and to be loved; it’s about courage; it’s about fellowship," Hoult says in the clip. Tolkien will explore the author's formative years, from his days as a professor in Oxford to serving in the British Army during the World War I. The stories he told were inspired by these experiences.

Lily Collins stars as Edith Bratt, his wife and muse, who famously influenced Middle Earth characters like Lúthien Tinúviel and Arwen Evenstar, writes Slash Film. Colm Meaney, Anthony Boyle, Patrick Gibson, Tom Glynn-Carney, Craig Roberts, Laura Donnelly, Genevieve O’Reilly, Pam Ferris and Derek Jacobi are also part of the cast.

Dome Karukoski, one of Finland's most well-known filmmakers, helms the feature. He has directed eight feature films, including The Home of Dark Butterflies.

Fans could not contain their enthusiasm, following the release of the trailer.

Tolkien will release in cinemas on 10 May.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2019 17:32:43 IST

