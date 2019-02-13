Tolkien trailer: Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins star in biopic tracing Lord of The Rings author's formative years

The first trailer for Tolkien, starring Nicholas Hoult as JRR Tolkien, the author of one of the most popular fantasy novels like Lord of The Rings and The Hobbit, was recently released by the makers.

"It’s a story about journeys, the journeys we take to prove ourselves. It’s about adventures, it’s about potent magic, magic beyond anything anyone has ever felt before; it’s about what it means to love, and to be loved; it’s about courage; it’s about fellowship," Hoult says in the clip. Tolkien will explore the author's formative years, from his days as a professor in Oxford to serving in the British Army during the World War I. The stories he told were inspired by these experiences.

Lily Collins stars as Edith Bratt, his wife and muse, who famously influenced Middle Earth characters like Lúthien Tinúviel and Arwen Evenstar, writes Slash Film. Colm Meaney, Anthony Boyle, Patrick Gibson, Tom Glynn-Carney, Craig Roberts, Laura Donnelly, Genevieve O’Reilly, Pam Ferris and Derek Jacobi are also part of the cast.

Dome Karukoski, one of Finland's most well-known filmmakers, helms the feature. He has directed eight feature films, including The Home of Dark Butterflies.

Fans could not contain their enthusiasm, following the release of the trailer.

I like to think of myself as well-read and spoken, but all I could say when I saw this was SQUEEEEEE!!!#TolkienMovie has released my fangirl full-stop. https://t.co/YpWj7ZLDu0 — Lisa Kay Tate (@lisathegeekmom) February 12, 2019

When he says ‘fellowship’... pic.twitter.com/Xcymu4NUSc — Sabrina Barr (@fabsab5) February 12, 2019

no one talk to me all day unless u wanna hear how excited i am for the new tolkien movie endlessly — aubree (@aubreevee19) February 12, 2019

TOLKIEN. THEY ARE MAKING A MOVIE ABOUT TOLKIEN. — Amy Petty (@apetty77) February 13, 2019

Well well well This could be great or... Hoping it’s nuanced and poetic like his writings. Very keen for #TolkienMoviehttps://t.co/AiINwVHAhh — Andrew Johnson (@rev_a_johnson) February 13, 2019

Tolkien will release in cinemas on 10 May.

Watch the trailer here.



