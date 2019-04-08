You are here:

Stuber trailer: Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista embark on a wild, action-packed Uber ride in this comedy

Washington DC: Everyone has had a couple of annoying cab rides, but it’s probably nothing like the experience Kumail Nanjiani has in the upcoming film Stuber.

The makers of Dave Bautista and Kumail Nanjiani starrer Stuber, recently released the first trailer of the film.

Kumail shared the trailer of the action-comedy on his Twitter handle

The trailer for Stuber is online! Cc: @DaveBautista (you’re in this one.) pic.twitter.com/zsWFWIja5D — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 7, 2019

The trailer is full of action-packed and rib-tickling comedy scenes. The trailer takes the audience on a wild Uber journey. It follows Kumail, a mild-mannered cab driver named Stu, who picks up a passenger played by Dave. Dave’s character actually turns out to be a cop on the trail of a brutal killer.

Amid all the chaos, Stu desperately tries to hold onto his wits, avoid danger and work with his passenger while trying to maintain his high customer service rating.

Stuber had its premiere last month at SXSW, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Michael Dowse and written by Tripper Clancy, the film also stars Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino, and Karen Gillan.

Produced by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the film is slated to release on 12 July, this year.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2019 15:48:42 IST

