Narcos Mexico Season 2 trailer: Diego Luna's Félix Gallardo establishes his dominance in Netflix's crime drama

Netflix unveiled the official trailer of Narcos Mexico Season 2 recently. Diego Luna reprises his role of Félix Gallardo, popularly known as El Padrino (The Godfather), the leader of Mexico’s Guadalajara cartel and a man responsible for unifying the conflicting drug traffickers in the ’80s.

"The Colombians are no longer in charge," says Gallardo, reminding everyone that he is the boss now that the Cali cartel and Pablo Escobar's dominance has been erased from the drug trafficking business. The American Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is at his tail, desperate to bust his ever expanding trade of narcotics.

"A white storm is coming. The Americans will try to stop us...but they will fail," Gallardo can be seen telling his associate. Scoot McNairy's Walt Breslin can be seen at his wit's end trying to figure out how to bring Gallardo and his cartel down. His superior tells him that the only way is to divide and dismantle.

Watch the trailer here

No high can last forever. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres February 13 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/L040vl1X3F — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) January 29, 2020

The official synopsis states the new season will be "chronicling the missteps, ill-conceived agendas, and corruption on both sides of the border that have led to a dangerous present in the failed war on drugs".

Season 1 of Narcos: Mexico, that started streaming from 16 November, 2018, charted the rise of Mexico's Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Felix Gallardo (Luna) takes charge. It also featured Hollywood star Michael Pena as DEA agent Kiki Camarena, who was instrumental in shedding a light on the drug business of the Guadalajara cartel.

McNairy had served as a narrator for the first season but his identity was revealed only towards the end of the last episode.

Production started on season two in Mexico City in December 2018, with Eric Newman returning as showrunner and executive producer. Jose Padilha, Doug Miro, Carlo Bernard, and Andres Baiz have also executive produced the series.

Narcos: Mexico is a part of Netflix's cult hit Narcos series, which focused on the rise and fall of the notorious Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar (played by Wagner Moura), as well as the Cali Cartel.

Narcos: Mexico season two is slated to premiere on 13 February on Netflix.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2020 19:38:14 IST