Netflix renews Altered Carbon for season 2, Anthony Mackie to replace Joel Kinnaman in lead role

Los Angeles: Streaming giant Netflix has renewed sci-fi drama Altered Carbon for a second season with Anthony Mackie, best known for playing Falcon in the Captain America and Avengers Marvel Cinematic Universe films, taking over the leading role of Takeshi Kovacs from Joel Kinnaman.

The series is based on the neo-noir science fiction novels written by Richard K. Morgan.

The change up in the show's main character is not unexpected given that it takes place In a futuristic world where the human mind has been digitised and a person can transfer their consciousness from one body to the next.

In addition, Laeta Kalogridis will return as showrunner and executive producer, with Alison Schapker joining the series as co-showrunner and executive producer.

A season two episode count or return date have not yet been determined.

The first season of the show revolvd around the character of Takeshi Kovacs, an ‘Envoy’ (a highly trained revolutionary of sorts), re-sleeved into a new, unfamiliar body nearly two and a half centuries after his death, for the specific purpose of solving a crime.

