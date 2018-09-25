Thugs of Hindostan trailer to be attached with Varun Dhawan, Anushaka Sharma-starrer Sui Dhaaga

The makers of Thugs of Hindostan have consistently managed to sustain the anticipation among people by releasing motion posters of the main characters one after the other. Now, it has been announced that the first trailer of the film will be attached with Sui Dhaaga: Made in India.

Yash Raj Films' upcoming venture Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, starring Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, is slated to hit theatres on 28 September.

In a question-answer session on Instagram, actress Katrina Kaif revealed that the trailer for the film is going to be released on 27 September, marking the 86th birth anniversary of Yash Chopra.

Katrina Kaif, who shares screen space with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the period action-adventure, also unveiled a new poster with the entire cast on her Instagram account.

'Thugs Of Hindostan, an adaptation of Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, has been extensively shot in the picturesque locations of Malta and Rajasthan. The film will be digitally remastered in the IMAX format. It is the fifth such Indian movie after Dhoom: 3, Bang Bang!, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat to get the IMAX treatment.

Thugs of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, is scheduled to release in Diwali.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 16:02 PM