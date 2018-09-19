Thugs of Hindostan: Aamir Khan reveals first look of warrior Zafira played by Fatima Sana Shaikh

Thugs of Hindustan makers released a new motion poster featuring Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays Zafira in the film. Written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan also features Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Shaikh.

The poster depicts Zafira in a fighter's outfit as she resolutely aims for her target with a bow and arrow. A fort with burning chambers are seen in the background of the poster.

In an intimidating warrior avatar, Zafira looks to be a formidable opponent. Aamir Khan, who released the first look on his Twitter handle captioned the poster warning viewers to avert Zafira's keen aim.

The plot is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, which deals with a bandit called Ameer Ali, whose gang of thugs posed a dangerous challenge to the British Empire in India during the early 1800s.

Thugs of Hindostan has been extensively shot in locations of Malta and Rajasthan. The film, is scheduled to hit the theatres in Diwali, on 8 November.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 11:44 AM