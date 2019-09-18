The Zoya Factor: Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan romance with abandon in new song 'Maheroo'

The makers of The Zoya Factor have unveiled a new song, 'Maheroo', from the upcoming romantic comedy. The video accompanying the track showcases the romance between the protagonists, played by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan. The video shows the two riding a bike around in a coastal town, and diving into a pool.

Yasser Desai has sung the number composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Yasser has previously lent his vocals for songs like 'Dhoonde Akhiyaan' from Jabariya Jodi, ‘Naina Yeh' from Article 15 and 'Monobina' from Gold, alongside Shashaa Tirupati, Monali Thakur, and Farhad Bhiwandiwala.

Dulquer shared 'Maheroo' on Twitter

The first song from the film, 'Lucky Charm', featured Sonam as the a goddess, who everyone blindly believes is the magic factor behind Indian cricket teams' back-to-back wins. 'Kaash' is a soft romantic track, while 'Pepsi ki Kasam' joins the long list of party songs that seem to have become a staple in big-budget Bollywood films.

The Zoya Factor is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name, and also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

The book revolves around a Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki, an executive in an ad agency, who meets the Indian cricket team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Men in Blue during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Abhishek Sharma has directed the film, which will hit cinemas on 20 September, this year. The Zoya Factor is produced by Fox Star Studios, and Pooja and Aarti Shetty.

