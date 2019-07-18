Jabariya Jodi song Dhoonde Akhiyaan charts Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra's budding romance

After two foot-tapping numbers, 'Khadke Glassy' and 'Zilla Hilela,' the makers of Jabariya Jodi have released their first romantic track titled 'Dhoonde Akhiyaan'. The track has been sung by Yasser Desai, Altamash Faridi with music composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

With a soft melody attached to its background, 'Dhoonde Akhiyaan' seems like an ode to the growing romance between the characters of Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra. The soothing love song has been penned by Rashmi Virag.

Check out the song here

Jabariya Jodi is based on the practice of abduction of grooms (pakadwa vivah) prevalent in Bihar, where the groom is forced by the bride's family into marriage.

Sidharth plays Abhay, a contract kidnapper who abducts grooms demanding dowries, beats them up and then gets them married to their brides without any monetary exchange. He meets Parineeti's Babli, a feisty woman who falls in love with him. When Abhay refuses to marry Babli, citing commitment issues, she decides to kidnap and marry him.

Earlier, at the trailer launch of the film, Parineeti had said, “We are not giving any serious lecture or message through this film. We are just showing you that such a thing happens in India. Because we love watching comedies, we have given it a comical spin.”

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shaailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is set to hit the theatres on 2 August, 2019. This is the second time that the two actors will be seen sharing screen space after having worked together in Hasee Toh Phasee.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 15:20:50 IST