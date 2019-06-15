Article 15 song ‘Naina Yeh' is an ode to Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar's retro romance

After a hard-hitting rap 'Shuru Karein Kya' from the film Article 15, another soulful track from the film has been released today. Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays cop in the film shared the romantic song 'Naina Yeh' on Twitter. The video features him and Isha Talwar romancing each other at picturesque locations.

Penned by Rashmi Virag, the song has been crooned by Yasser Desai and Aakanksha Sharma. Piyush Shankar has composed 'Naina Yeh'.

The trailer of the film, which was released some time back, narrates the hard hitting tale of the murder and gangrape of two Dalit girls, and the feckless attitude of the police in dealing with the matter. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is reportedly loosely based on the 2014 Badaun rape case, where two girls were allegedly gangraped and hanged from a tree.

Apart from the Andhadhun actor, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the film's cast.

Article 15, produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, is slated to hit the theatres on 28 June.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Watch the song here.



Updated Date: Jun 15, 2019 16:33:39 IST