The Zoya Factor song Pepsi Ki Kasam: Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan match steps in Benny Dayal's peppy number

After the quirky 'Lucky Charm' and the romance number 'Kaash', the makers of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's forthcoming romantic comedy, The Zoya Factor, have unveiled the third song from the film, titled 'Pepsi Ki Kasam.'

'Pepsi Ki Kasam' joins the long list of party songs that seem to have become a staple in big-budget Bollywood films. The video sees Sonam and Dulquer dancing to the peppy beats inside a neon-lit club. Composed by Shankar-Ehsaan Loy and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is sung by Benny Dayal.

The upcoming comedy feature is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name, and also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

The novel revolves around Zoya Solanki, an executive in an ad agency, who meets the Indian cricket team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Men in Blue during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

"I have read the book several times, and have taken quite a bit of references for my character in the film," Sonam had told Indo-Asian News Service in 2018. The Zoya Factor marks Dulquer's second Hindi language venture.

Abhishek Sharma has directed the film, which will hit the big screens on 20 September this year. The Zoya Factor is produced by Fox Star Studios, Pooja and Aarti Shetty.

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2019 11:00:07 IST