Watch: Gold song 'Monobina' sees Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy dance to jazz music in traditional Bengali look

A new song from Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy's upcoming movie Gold has been unveiled.

The song, titled 'Monobina', is a fun, peppy dance track that will remind you of its Bengali sensibilities. It is a foot-tapping number with hilarious, jovial lyrics. The actors can be seen performing a hook step in the song, giving 'Monobina' a classy, old-school touch.

The song's music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the singers on the track are Yasser Desai, Shashaa Tirupati, Monali Thakur and Farhad Bhiwandiwala. The lyrics have been penned by VAYU, and the song has been choreographed by Bosco-Caesar.

Earlier, the trailer of Gold had been released. The Reema Kagti-directed movie is a historical sports drama inspired by India’s first Olympic gold medal. The film traces the golden era of Indian hockey through the journey of Tapan Das, a young assistant manager in 1936, who dreams of playing for an independent nation. Gold has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Gold is scheduled to release on 15 August. You can watch the song here:

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 17:27 PM