The Zoya Factor song 'Lucky Charm' shows Sonam Kapoor as Indian cricket team's Lady Luck

The first song from Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor, 'Lucky Charm', was released on 3 September. The track has been sung by Raghuvir Yadav and Shankar Mahadevan, composed by trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The lyrics are written by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

The video shows Sonam Kapoor having breakfast with the Indian cricket team, who believe that doing so can make them win every match they play. She can also be seen signing a contract, which binds her to have every meal with the players. People can also be seen praying to her pictures and wearing charms with her face on them, throughout the country.

Sonam shared the song on Twitter.

The upcoming comedy feature is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name and stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

The novel revolves around a Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki, an executive in an ad agency, who meets the Indian cricket team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Men in Blue during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

'Lucky Charm's video also shows glimpses of Zoya and Nikhil's love story.

"I have read the book several times, and have taken quite a bit of references for my character in the film," Sonam had told Indo-Asian News Service in 2018. The Zoya Factor marks Dulquer's second Hindi language venture.

Abhishek Sharma has directed the film, which will hit the big screens on 20 September this year. The Zoya Factor is produced by Fox Star Studios, Pooja Shetty, and Aarti Shetty.

Watch the video here.



Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 20:18:06 IST