The Zoya Factor trailer: Sonam Kapoor becomes the Indian cricket team's lucky charm in upcoming film

The trailer of The Zoya Factor was finally unveiled on Thursday. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 bestselling novel of the same name. Abhishek has previously helmed films like Tere Bin Laden (2010), and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018).

Sonam Kapoor plays a advertising executive Zoya Solanki, while Dulquer Salmaan is the Indian cricket team captain Nikhil Khoda. Born on 25 June, 1983, the day India won its first World Cup, Zoya's father considers her a lucky charm. "Iss ladki ka luck, isse bloody world famous banayega (This girl's luck will make her world famous one day)," he can be heard saying. But the reality it seems is that Zoya seems to have no luck in her love or professional life.

Things change when she is assigned to take up a project for the Indian cricket team. Everyone is convinced of her divine powers, and Zoya becomes a countrywide sensation — "India's secret weapon." Angad Bedi's Robin tells the cricket board that when the team shares a meal with her, they end up striking gold in the field. However, skipper Nikhil believes that only practice will make the team win matches, not good luck.

"I have read the book several times, and have taken quite a bit of references for my character in the film," Sonam had told Indo-Asian News Service in 2018. The Zoya Factor marks Dulquer's second Hindi language venture. Speaking about casting him in the role, Abhishek said that they had to get the actor all the way from Kerala because he was the only one who fit the bill, according to Times of India.

Dulquer had earlier in the day, teased the trailer's release with a new poster.

The film is produced by Fox Star Studios, Pooja Shetty, and Aarti Shetty. The Zoya Factor was earlier is slated to release on 14 June, but the makers postponed it to 20 September.

Watch the trailer here.





Updated Date: Aug 29, 2019 14:13:22 IST