The Zoya Factor song 'Kaash' charts Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan's budding romance

After the quirky 'Lucky Charm', the makers of Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan's forthcoming romantic comedy, The Zoya Factor, have unveiled the second song from the film, titled Kaash, a soft romantic number sees the protagonists fall in love with each other, surrounded by cameras and arc lights.

Arijit Singh and Alyssa Mendonsa have sung the number composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Sonam and Dulquer shared the song on Twitter.

Check it out here

The first song 'Lucky Charm' featured Sonam as the goddess, who everyone believes is the magic factor behind Indian cricket teams' back-to-back wins. People can be seen praying to her pictures, and wearing charms with her face on them, throughout the country.

The upcoming comedy feature is based on Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name, and also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

The novel revolves around a Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki, an executive in an ad agency, who meets the Indian cricket team as part of a project. Following an interesting turn of events, she ends up becoming a lucky charm for the Men in Blue during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

"I have read the book several times, and have taken quite a bit of references for my character in the film," Sonam had told Indo-Asian News Service in 2018. The Zoya Factor marks Dulquer's second Hindi language venture.

Abhishek Sharma has directed the film, which will hit the big screens on 20 September this year. The Zoya Factor is produced by Fox Star Studios, Pooja and Aarti Shetty.

Updated Date: Sep 07, 2019 14:38:46 IST