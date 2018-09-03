Shah Rukh Khan says he owes his success to Salman Khan's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, who marked his presence at the grand finale of Salman Khan-hosted game show Dus Ka Dum season 3, says he owes his success and fame to Salman's father, the veteran screenwriter Salim Khan.

The 52-year-old actor said in a statement: "The first time I came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had my meals at Salman's place where Salim Khan ji supported me a lot. It is because of them I have become ‘Shah Rukh Khan'. I have come on the show only because of Salman and I will go wherever he tells me to go."

Shah Rukh participated in the show with actress Rani Mukerji. They relived memories of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Salman, who had done a cameo role in the film. Salman and Shah Rukh have also shared screen space in films like Karan Arjun (1995) and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam (2002).

The Raees star will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, alongside Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Salman's last film was Race 3. His upcoming project is the highly anticipated Ali Abbas Zafar directorial Bharat also starring Kaif, Tabu, comedian turned actor Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani.

(With inputs from Indo Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2018 18:27 PM