You are here:

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sunil Grover appear on finale of Salman's Dus Ka Dum season 3

FP Staff

Aug,04 2018 12:04:08 IST

Makers of Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum 3 had reportedly asked Shah Rukh Khan to come in as a guest for the finale episode. With new pictures doing the rounds on social media, it seems the Dilwale actor has actually come on board for his friend and colleague Salman along with Hichki actress Rani Mukerji, reports Bollywood Hungama.

Salman (left) with Sunil Grover (centre) and Shah Rukh (right). Image from Twitter

Salman (left) with Sunil Grover (centre) and Shah Rukh (right). Image from Twitter

The two actors got together to shoot the episode and also celebrated actor Sunil Grover's birthday which happened to be on the same day, reports The Indian Express. This means Grover will also feature in the final episode, making audiences laugh with his impeccable sense of humour.

Fans tweeted out pictures and videos of both the stars celebrating Grover's special day with a cake-cutting event.

As reported earlier, both Shah Rukh and Salman have shown their support for each other by making cameo appearances on each other's projects. It began with Shah Rukh coming on Bigg Boss to promote Dilwale (in 2015), he then played a cameo role in the Salman-starrer Tubelight (in 2017). This was followed by Salman's presence in a special song from Zero, Shah Rukh's upcoming film.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 12:04 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Dilwale #Dus Ka Dum 3 #Entertainment #Salman Khan #Shah Rukh Khan #Sunil Grover #Tubelight #Zero

also see

Shah Rukh Khan praises Assam Police for using his signature romantic pose for road safety awareness

Shah Rukh Khan praises Assam Police for using his signature romantic pose for road safety awareness

Salman Khan’s new Bharat look leaked, actor resembles yesteryear star with a curl and white vest

Salman Khan’s new Bharat look leaked, actor resembles yesteryear star with a curl and white vest

Tigmanshu Dhulia on playing father to Shah Rukh Khan in Zero: Got to learn a lot from him

Tigmanshu Dhulia on playing father to Shah Rukh Khan in Zero: Got to learn a lot from him