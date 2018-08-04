Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sunil Grover appear on finale of Salman's Dus Ka Dum season 3

Makers of Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum 3 had reportedly asked Shah Rukh Khan to come in as a guest for the finale episode. With new pictures doing the rounds on social media, it seems the Dilwale actor has actually come on board for his friend and colleague Salman along with Hichki actress Rani Mukerji, reports Bollywood Hungama.

The two actors got together to shoot the episode and also celebrated actor Sunil Grover's birthday which happened to be on the same day, reports The Indian Express. This means Grover will also feature in the final episode, making audiences laugh with his impeccable sense of humour.

Fans tweeted out pictures and videos of both the stars celebrating Grover's special day with a cake-cutting event.

More pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and @BeingSalmanKhan celebrating @WhoSunilGrover's birthday last night on the set of #DusKaDum. ✨ pic.twitter.com/M6iujVsKLY — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) August 3, 2018

As reported earlier, both Shah Rukh and Salman have shown their support for each other by making cameo appearances on each other's projects. It began with Shah Rukh coming on Bigg Boss to promote Dilwale (in 2015), he then played a cameo role in the Salman-starrer Tubelight (in 2017). This was followed by Salman's presence in a special song from Zero, Shah Rukh's upcoming film.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 12:04 PM