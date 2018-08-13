Bharat: Disha Patani's outfits in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film inspired by veteran actress Helen

After Baaghi 2 with Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani will be seen in Bharat with Salman Khan, a film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. She plays a trapeze artist in the film that will span over five decades. Her outfits and look, created by Alvira Agnihotri and Ashley Rebello, are said to be inspired by veteran actress Helen, reports DNA.

DNA writes that the styling team researched extensively for the actress' costumes and have even drawn inspiration from traveling circus companies like Ringling Bros & Barnum, and Bailey and Folie dancers from the 60s. The publication also adds that Patani's outfits will be embellished in stones, crystals and tube bead tassels.

The actress has been undergoing rigorous training to portray her role with authenticity. It was previously reported that Bharat will have a circus sequence similar to the one in Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker.

Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean drama An Ode To My Father. Katrina Kaif, Tabu, and Sunil Grover are also part of the cast. The first schedule of the film was recently concluded in Mumbai and the team will be shooting in Malta next.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, the film will be releasing in Eid 2019.

