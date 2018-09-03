Bharat: Jackie Shroff to play Salman Khan's father in upcoming film, confirms director Ali Abbas Zafar

Jackie Shroff will be essaying the role of Salman Khan's father in the highly anticipated Bharat, confirmed director Ali Abbas Zafar. It is a remake of the 2014 Korean film An Ode to My Father and will depict the bond between a father and son.

Talking about Shroff's role in his film, Zafar said, "We met Jaggu da in London and discussed his dates and looks. I have wanted to work with him for a long time as I feel he is the perfect amalgamation of a star and actor. I was very glad as Jackie sir instantly agreed with the story to do the film in just 20 mins of narration."

The teaser of the film was recently released on 15 August, where Khan's voice talks about vital relationships as the film's logo set against the map of India unfolds. It was previously reported that Bharat will span over five decades with Khan sporting five different looks.

Disha Patani, Tabu, and comedian Sunil Grover will be seen in pivotal roles along with Katrina Kaif who will now play the female lead. Priyanka Chopra had come on board the project but had later retracted citing personal reasons.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bharat will be releasing in cinemas on Eid 2019.

