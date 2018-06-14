Zero Eid teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan dance together and show off their inimitable bromance

The most eagerly-awaited teaser of Zero is finally out. Ever since it was revealed that a special teaser of the film is being prepped for Eid and that it would feature Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together, fans have been waiting for said teaser.

The Eid teaser of Aanand L Rai's film was released on 14 June and it brings back memories of a long-standing Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan bromance (a la Karan Arjun, Om Shanti Om's 'Deewangi Deewangi'). Only this time they appear in their filmy avatars — SRK as the vertically challenged movie star Bauua Singh from Zero and Salman Khan in his Tiger Zinda Hai getup (all black). Both of them wear red gamchhaas around their necks.

We first see SRK appear in a boxing ring with people cheering (and commentary by Javed Jaafery). Salman Khan then appears from the back and the crowd goes crazy. Both stars then dance to a song (in the voice of Sukhwinder Singh) and as the teaser comes to an end, both the Khans wish everyone Eid Mubarak.

The highlight of the teaser is definitely the moment when SRK jumps into Salman's arms and plants him a peck on the cheek — this is not something we get to see every day.

Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan along with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film releases on 21 December, 2018.

Watch the teaser here:

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 12:42 PM