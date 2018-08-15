Bharat teaser: Salman Khan introduces story of Ali Abbas Zafar's drama; logo of film unveiled

The makers of Salman Khan starrer Bharat have released a teaser on Independence Day. Khan narrates and talks about vital relationships as the film's logo set against a map of India unfolds. The teaser describes the film as "a journey of a man and his country."

Khan also shared the teaser via Twitter.

An official remake of the Korean film An Ode to My Father, the film will span over five decades, with Khan sporting five different looks. One of his looks, where he looks like a yesteryear star with a Clark Kent kiss-curl was leaked online.

Bharat will be Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar's the third collaboration after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Disha Patani, Tabu and Sunil Grover will be seen in pivotal roles along with Katrina Kaif who will now play the female lead. Priyanka Chopra had come on board the project but had later retracted citing personal reasons.

The team recently concluded the first schedule of the film and are now shooting in Malta. Produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bharat will be releasing in cinemas on Eid 2019.

Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2018 14:53 PM