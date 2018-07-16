Zero: Katrina Kaif's intriguing first look unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan on actress' 35th birthday

From Dhoom 3 to Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif has never failed to surprise her audience with her performances. Now, as she turned 35 on Monday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared a first look photo of the actress in their upcoming film, Zero. And she looks intense, sporting a grim expression on her face that is sure to leave many intrigued

Shah Rukh unveiled the first look along with a personal message for the birthday girl. "She has set our hearts fluttering. She has loved like she has never been hurt. She dances like nobody's watching her. She has lived like it's heaven on earth. But all of us actors wait for the moment when we can sink our teeth into a character deeper than beauty and its trappings. Here's my friend on her birthday braving to enthrall us in a new avatar," wrote the Zero star.

The 35-year-old actress is currently in London and celebrating her special day with her family members.

There are so many lovely pictures of her, but this one speaks to me beyond my friends beauty....hope u all also give it love. pic.twitter.com/yYpioBa6ds — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 16, 2018

Starring alongside Shah Rukh in Aanand L Rai's Zero is not just Katrina bust also Anushka Sharma. They both previously featured with the Dilwale star in Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012.

Zero is slated to release on 21 December.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 20:31 PM