Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar in talks to star in remake of Malayalam film, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel

Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan may soon share screen space in the remake of Malayalam film Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel. According to a report by Silverscreen, writer-director Unnikrishnan is in talks with the actors, though nothing has been finalised yet.

"Viacom is considering remaking the movie and discussions are in the initial stages. We are talking to both Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan for starring in the movie," he told the publication.

Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel stars Dileep as a lawyer struggling with his professional life due to a speech impairment. Mamta Mohandas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddique, Renji Panicker, Lena, Priya Anand, Aju Varghese and Saiju Kurup are also part of the cast.

Kumar has previously played a lawyer in Jolly LLB 2. His upcoming projects include Housefull 4, Mission Mangal, Kesari, Good News and Sooryavanshi.

Khan, whose last outing was Aanand L Rai's Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, may be seen next in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. The film will reportedly go on floors by year-end or early 2020.

He had previously spoken about working with Kumar but had said that their sleep cycles would never allow them to meet on set. He had joked how he sleeps at the time Kumar starts his day.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 17:17:05 IST