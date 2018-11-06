You are here:

Mission Mangal: Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha join cast of Akshay Kumar's upcoming space drama

Nov,06 2018 13:08:40 IST

Akshay Kumar shared a photo confirming Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Sharman Joshi and Nithya Menen have joined the cast of his upcoming, Mission Mangal, touted to be India's first space film. Kumar made the announcement via his official Instagram handle.

It was previously announced that Kumar's production house Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios will collaborate for three films, which will have the actor in the lead. R Balki, who directed Kumar in Padman, will also serve as the producer for Mission Mangal. Jagan Shakti will direct the space drama.

"With our combined energies, we hope to create content that not only excites but also empowers," Kumar had said in a statement.

He was last seen as Tapan Das in the sports drama Gold and will also feature in the Rajinikanth-Amy Jackson starrer 2.0 as the antagonist, Crow Man.

The filming of Mission Mangal will begin mid-November.

