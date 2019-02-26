You are here:

India's surgical strike against Pakistan: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi laud IAF operation

FP Staff

Feb 26, 2019 11:35:40 IST

Early on Tuesday, ANI reported that the Indian Air Force carried out a surgical strike with 12 Mirage 2000 jets. It was an operation to drop 1,000-kilogram bombs on what were reportedly terrorist launchpads across the Line of Control. The operation has allegedly led to the "complete destruction" of the terrorist camp in Balakot sector of Pakistan.

The operation comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the 14 February suicide bombing attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, which killed 40 troopers.

Reactions applauding the efforts of IAF Pilots are doing rounds on the internet. Bollywood celebrities also took to social media and praised the IAF for their operation.

Ajay Devgn, who is a co-producer of Total Dhamaal, condemned the Puwlama terror attack and withdrew the release of his film from Pakistan. He appreciated the efforts of IAF Pilots and used strong words to express his sentiments.

Abhishek Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha also praised the operation in precise yet clear words.


Anupam Kher took the opportunity to appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rannvijay Singha was most vocal about the situation

Swara Bhasker who has always been vocal about her opinions on social media, took to Twitter to express her views

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 12:17:54 IST

tags: Abhishek Bachchan , Ajay Devgn , Balakot , Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , IAF operation in PoK , Madhur Bhandakar , Rannvijay Singha , Shareworthy , Sonakshi Sinha , Vivek Oberoi

also see

Total Dhamaal won't release in Pakistan, Twitter asks makers to spare India the horror as well

Total Dhamaal won't release in Pakistan, Twitter asks makers to spare India the horror as well

Pulwama terror attack: Ajay Devgn announces his upcoming comedy Total Dhamaal won't release in Pakistan

Pulwama terror attack: Ajay Devgn announces his upcoming comedy Total Dhamaal won't release in Pakistan

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Theatre veteran Manoj Joshi's first look as Amit Shah revealed

PM Narendra Modi biopic: Theatre veteran Manoj Joshi's first look as Amit Shah revealed