You are here:

India's surgical strike against Pakistan: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi laud IAF operation

Early on Tuesday, ANI reported that the Indian Air Force carried out a surgical strike with 12 Mirage 2000 jets. It was an operation to drop 1,000-kilogram bombs on what were reportedly terrorist launchpads across the Line of Control. The operation has allegedly led to the "complete destruction" of the terrorist camp in Balakot sector of Pakistan.

The operation comes amid heightened tension between India and Pakistan after the 14 February suicide bombing attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, which killed 40 troopers.

Reactions applauding the efforts of IAF Pilots are doing rounds on the internet. Bollywood celebrities also took to social media and praised the IAF for their operation.

Ajay Devgn, who is a co-producer of Total Dhamaal, condemned the Puwlama terror attack and withdrew the release of his film from Pakistan. He appreciated the efforts of IAF Pilots and used strong words to express his sentiments.

Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce.@narendramodi. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 26, 2019

Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 26, 2019

Abhishek Bachchan and Sonakshi Sinha also praised the operation in precise yet clear words.

नमस्कार करते हैं। 🙏🇮🇳 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 26, 2019

Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) February 26, 2019



Anupam Kher took the opportunity to appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Today will be a good day to start saluting Prime Minister @narendramodi too.🇮🇳 https://t.co/cFrSQIz91o — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 26, 2019

Salute to the daredevil IAF pilots who braved to strike in the heart of our enemy. It's time for all Indians to stand united as one.🇮🇳🙏 #IndiaStrikesBack #JaiHind — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 26, 2019

So proud of the Indian Air Force for the precise and befitting reply to reach the perpetrators a lesson. 👏🏼 🇮🇳. This is a new age India. Jai Hind #istandwiththeforces #IndiaStrikesBack #Surgicalstrike2 https://t.co/uLxNE3AV0z — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) February 26, 2019

Rannvijay Singha was most vocal about the situation

Experts say this attack by IAF to destroy the terror camps across the POK are of high degree of precision and very strategically planned and were successfully executed. #IndianAirForce #BALAKOT — Rannvijay Singha (@rannvijaysingha) February 26, 2019

What an explosive morning ! As india celebrates ! I salute the 12 bravehearts for meting out justice for our Pulwama boys ! Our Neighbours often complain of being victims of terrorism themselves .. they need to thank us . 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 Jai Hind. — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) February 26, 2019

A salute to the Indian Armed Forces. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) February 26, 2019

Salute to the #IndianAirForce for their indomitable spirit in keeping our country safe! Let us all pray for their safety. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 26, 2019

Swara Bhasker who has always been vocal about her opinions on social media, took to Twitter to express her views

Salute to the our armed forces.

Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 26, 2019

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 12:17:54 IST