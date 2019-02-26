Badla Unplugged teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan engage in witty banter ahead of promo release

In a bid to sustain the buzz around Amitabh Bachchan and Tapsee Pannu-starrer Badla, Shah Rukh Khan has unveiled a teaser video titled Badla Unplugged which sees Amitabh and Shah Rukh engaging in witty banter.

Taapsee shared the behind-the-scenes clip on Twitter:

In the hilarious teaser, Shah Rukh Khan is seen trying to emulate iconic dialogues of the megastar. However, his attempts at crooning the classic 'Ek Dusre Se Karte Hain Pyar Hum' with Amitabh are pounded to dust when the latter points out that Shah Rukh has been singing off-key the entire time. Amitabh also reveals that his first job in acting was playing a chicken as a child.

Financed by Shah Rukh under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment, Badla is a revenge thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It is an official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish movie, Contratiempo: The Invisible Guest.

Bachchan plays Badal Gupta, a criminal defence lawyer, who has not lose a case in more than 40 years, until he encounters his new client played by Pannu. She tells him she was secretly in an affair with a man named Arjun. However, according to her version, someone soon found out and started blackmailing them to come to a hotel with a big sum of money.

Badla is scheduled to hit theaters on 8 March on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 12:57:22 IST