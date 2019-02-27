Kesari song 'Sanu Kehndi' sees Akshay Kumar's Ishar Singh and his band of Sikh soldiers in a jubilant celebration

The first song from Akshay Kumar's forthcoming period drama Kesari has been unveiled. Titled 'Sanu Kehndi', the track is a jubilant celebration of life.

The foot-tapping Punjabi folk number sees Akshay Kumar's Havildar Ishar Singh with his band of 21 Sikh soldiers taking a break from their posts and dancing their heart out in the wee hours of the night. The soldiers, who are intimidated by their leader and freeze in their spots upon his arrival, are pleasantly surprised when he joins them in their revels. However, the un-synchronised dance steps give the song a spontaneity and unrehearsed feel.

In his interaction with DNA, director Anurag Singh has described the song as one that "displays the bond that these 21 guys share." "We just wanted to show them having fun before things get serious", Singh was quoted as saying by the publication.

'Sanu Kehndi' has been sung by Romy and Brijesh Sandilya and the lyrics have been penned by Kumaar. Tanishk Baghchi, known for his remixed renditions of 'Aankh Maare' from Simmba and Badrinath Ki Dulhania's 'Tamma Tamma', has composed the song. It has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

The war drama depicts the Battle of Saragarhi, where group of 21 Sikhs, who belonged to British Indian regiments and were in charge of protecting the forts of Lockhart and Gulistan on Afghani borders, were faced in combat with 10,000 Afghan soldiers at Saragarhi.

Kesari, backed by Dharma Productions, is scheduled to hit theatres on 21 March.

Watch the song here:

