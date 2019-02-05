Shah Rukh Khan on working with Akshay Kumar: 'I don't wake up as early as him'

In a recent interview, Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he would be able to work on three or more films in a year. He was also asked if he would ever share the screen space with Akshay Kumar.

"What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me," was his hilarious response, reports DNA.

Kumar is known to be punctual and an early riser. DNA writes that he also tends to complete a project within a span of 40-45 days.

Khan said that if the two do end up co-starring in a film, they would never meet on sets. He said he would like to work with Kumar but their timings would not match.

SRK, whose last outing was Aanand L Rai's Zero, may be seen next in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. The film will reportedly go on floors by year-end or early 2020. Meanwhile, Kumar's next release is Kesari, based on the battle of Battle of Saragarhi, Housefull 4 and the space drama Mission Mangal.

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 14:07:38 IST