You are here:

Satellite Shankar: Sooraj Pancholi-starrer brought forward by a week, to now release on 8 November

Satellite Shankar, Sooraj Pancholi's forthcoming drama, will now release on 8 November. The film will clash with Neil Nitin Mukesh's thriller Bypass Road and Ujda Chaman; it will also compete with Ayushmann Khurrana, Pednekar and Yami Gautam's social comedy, Bala, which releases on 7 November.

Directed by Irfan Kamal, the film has undergone several release date changes. Initially scheduled to release on 6 September, it was then postponed to hit screens on 15 November, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria-starrer Marjaavaan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Check out the announcement here

New release date... #SatelliteShankar will arrive one week *earlier*: 8 Nov 2019. pic.twitter.com/JLE6WgWWfV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2019

Satellite Shankar has reportedly been shot across 10 states of India, since it depicts the journey of soldiers from northern sections in the country to the southernmost tip of India.

South Indian actress Megha Akash features as the female lead opposite Sooraj Pancholi, which marks her debut in Bollywood.

Speaking about portraying a soldier, the actor had previously told Bollywood Hungama, "It puts a tremendous amount of pressure on me. Playing an Indian soldier on the silver screen is a big deal. Fortunately, I have the chance to interact with the soldiers and know about their experiences since they are a part of the cast. I was part of their workout sessions. Matching to the tempo of real soldiers is a feat.”

Mid-Day had reported that a portion of the film's earnings will go to army base camps in Punjab, the South and in Himachal near the China Border.

Satellite Shankar is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde.

Pancholi made his Bollywood debut in 2015 alongside Athiya Shetty in Hero. Besides Satellite Shankar, the actor will also feature in Time To Dance, scripted by Remo D'Souza. Debutante Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif's sister, will feature opposite Pancholi in the film.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2019 10:10:15 IST