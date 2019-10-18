Ujda Chaman director expresses disappointment over Bala's changed release date: 'They are not letting us make money'

Following the change in the release date of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala from 15 November to 7 November, the director of Ujda Chaman has claimed the makers of Bala are concerned, and hence have changed the release date. Ujda Chaman, with Sunny Singh in the lead, opens in theatres on 8 November, just a day after Bala.

Both Ujda Chaman and Bala focus on the plight of a young man suffering from the early onset of male pattern baldness.

Commenting about the changed release date of Bala, Ujda Chaman director Abhishek Pathak tells Indo-Asian News Service, "If they are coming from 15 November to 7 November, they are more worried than me. Otherwise, they would not have moved. They are worried and that is why they moved. They want to come before us. Even after having big stars in the film, they are shifting the date because they are concerned, worried or I don't know what... But they should be thinking about it."

He adds Ujda Chaman would not have eaten into the business of Bala, and that by changing their release date, the Bala makers are not "letting him make money."

Pathak says when he reached out to the Bala team, they insisted their film is different from Ujda Chaman. He admits to initiating legal action against them.

Apart from baldness, Ujda Chaman also takes a look at fat-shaming and the kind of ostracisation they face from society by the singular virtue of them being overweight. The movie also features Saurabh Shukla, Maanvi Gagroo, Gagan Arora, Karishma Sharma, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Atul Kumar, and Grusha Kapoor.

On the other hand, Bala has been directed by Stree helmer Amar Kaushik, and produced by Dinesh Vjjain under his banner Maddock Films. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Seema Pahwa, and Saurabh Shukla.

The Great Diwali Discount!

Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.

Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2019 16:55:38 IST