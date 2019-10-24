Bypass Road: Neil Nitin Mukesh's crime thriller will now hit theatres a week later on 8 November

Neil Nitin Mukesh's upcoming film Bypass Road will now hit theatres on 8 November. The film has been pushed by a week, and was supposed to release on 1 November.

The news of the change in dates has been announced by leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Check out the announcement

New release date for #BypassRoad: 8 Nov 2019... PVR Pictures joins hands with Miraj Entertainment and NNM Films to distribute the film... Stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Adah Sharma, Shama Sikander, Gul Panag, Rajit Kapur and Sudhanshu Pandey... Directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh. pic.twitter.com/jkYSyP1faN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 24, 2019

This move to shift the release date comes after the release of Sunny Singh-starrer comedy Ujda Chaman has been moved a week ahead from 8 November to 1 November. Also, that Friday will also witness the release of three Hollywood films in Terminator: Dark Fate, The Current War (initially scheduled to release this Friday on 25 October), and The Addams Family.

The makers released the trailer in September. Neil plays Vikram, who is paralysed from the waist down after a near-fatal accident, and later, becomes the prime suspect of Sara's (Shama Sikandar) murder. The police tell him Sara's death has been cleverly made to look like a suicide and even his car accident was elaborately planned by someone. He later makes his way back to the hometown, where another murder has been committed. The trailer shows a masked killer on the loose in Vikram's house and all the inhabitants seem to be in peril. Bypass Road also stars Rajit Kapoor as Vikram's father, Adah Sharma, Gul Panag, Rajit Kapur, and Sudhanshu Pandey.

Neil had earlier said the role was challenging for him, especially due to the genre of the film, and his character in it. "I had to undergo a drastic physical transformation. I had got in great shape for Saaho but for this role, I was required to gain weight. A wheelchair-bound man can’t have six-pack abs. We had to make it realistic. There was a lot of research that went into the equipment my character uses,” he said. The first look of the film was also unveiled by the makers in June.

Check out Bypass Road's first look

Updated Date: Oct 24, 2019 16:40:49 IST