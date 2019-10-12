You are here:

Motichoor Chaknachoor trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty are an unlikely pair in upcoming wedding comedy

After garnering much appreciation with films like Roam Rome Mein, Nawazuddin Siddiqui dropped the first trailer of his upcoming film Motichoor Chaknachoor on Friday, 11 October.

Going by trailer, it looks the film is going to be a fun riot with its cutting edge comedy.

Motichoor Chaknachoor seems to be serving the viewers a dose of everything from heartbreak to fights, competition, and stress.

Check out the trailer here

The film narrates the story of two bachelors struggling to find their perfect better halves. Nawazuddin essays the role of a 36-year-old Dubai returned NRI, Pushpinder Tyagi, who, after a lot of struggles, marries a girl named Annie, played by Athiya Shetty. Annie's only aspiration in life is to settle in abroad by hook or crook. Therefore she finally, in the end, ties the knot with Pushpinder Tyagi with the hope of making a living in Dubai. Ahead of the trailer launch, Nawazuddin also shared a motion poster from his upcoming flick. Check it out here

Other than Athiya and the Sacred Games star the film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in pivotal roles.

The film helmed by Debamitra Biswal is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia. It will hit the theatres on 15 November.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Oct 12, 2019 10:09:48 IST