Satellite Shankar: Sooraj Pancholi's film to now release on 15 November, will clash with Sidharth Malhotra's Marjaavaan

Actor Sooraj Pancholi on Friday announced his next feature film Satellite Shankar will hit the theatres on 15 November. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on 6 September. It will now clash with Milap Milan Zaveri's revenge saga Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria, and Rakul Preet.

Sooraj took to Instagram and shared the release date of his second film, after Hero in 2015. He accompanied it with the poster of the film, in which he can be seen as an Indian Army soldier.

Directed by Irfan Kamal, the film has reportedly been shot across 10 states of India, since it depicts the journey of soldiers from northern sections in the country to the southernmost tip of India.

Speaking about portraying a soldier, the actor had previously told Bollywood Hungama, "It puts a tremendous amount of pressure on me. Playing an Indian soldier on the silver screen is a big deal. Fortunately, I have the chance to interact with the soldiers and know about their experiences since they are a part of the cast. I was part of their workout sessions. Matching to the tempo of real soldiers is a feat.”

South Indian actress Megha Akash features as the female lead opposite Sooraj Pancholi, which marks her debut in Bollywood.

Satellite Shankar is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde.

Apart from Satellite Shankar, Pancholi will also feature in Time To Dance, scripted by Remo D'Souza. Debutante Isabelle Kaif, Katrina Kaif's sister, will feature opposite Pancholi in the film.

