Sooraj Pancholi wraps up shooting for Stanley D'Costa's Time To Dance, also featuring Isabelle Kaif

Mumbai: Actor Sooraj Pancholi wrapped up shooting for Time to Dance, and says he is looking forward to the release of the dance film.

Sooraj finished shooting for Time to Dance, helmed by Stanley D'Costa, on 5 August in London. Remo D'Souza has written the script of the project.

"What an amazing journey it has been! And how time flew by working with such a great team ... Just felt like we started shooting for Time To Dance few days back and we have already wrapped it up," Sooraj said in a statement to Indo-Asian News Service.

"I'm really excited and looking forward to this one," he added.

He also took to Instagram to share his excitement about the project.

"It's a wrap. What a journey it's been.. feeling so blessed! Thank you so much God, my family and to my supporters!! What an amazing team." The film also stars Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.

She also wrote on Instagram: "Thank you everyone from cast and crew who worked endlessly to make it all possible! It was crazy and amazing! Going to miss you all."

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 15:38 PM