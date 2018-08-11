You are here:

Salman Khan wraps up first schedule of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat in Mumbai, kicks off shooting in Malta

FP Staff

Aug,11 2018 11:24:02 IST

Upon the completion of Bharat's first schedule in Mumbai, Salman Khan has arrived in Malta to shoot for the movie slated for a 2019 Eid release. The Dabangg actor took to Twitter and announced the beginning of the second schedule of Bharat.

The Ali Abbas Zafar film went on floors earlier in July. The director has previously worked with Khan on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. He also treated the fans with a sneak peek of him riding a motorbike amidst a fire ring in a circus setting. 

The first schedule of Bharat concluded in Mumbai with two dramatic sequences done. Director Ali Abbas Zafar revealed the same on Twitter on 6 August. 

The recent exit of Priyanka Chopra from the film had stirred up a whirlwind of rumours, with reports mentioning that Salman has vowed to not work with the Quantico actress anymore. However, Priyanka Chopra mother Madhu Chopra dismissed such talks, stating that it was the media who was responsible for cooking up baseless stories. The film's cast, including actress Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu. An earlier report had shed light on 'Slow Motion', a song in Bharat which is supposed to be a tribute to the 1960s-70s  era when Russian circus' popularity was at its peak. The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

