Salman Khan wraps up first schedule of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat in Mumbai, kicks off shooting in Malta

Upon the completion of Bharat's first schedule in Mumbai, Salman Khan has arrived in Malta to shoot for the movie slated for a 2019 Eid release. The Dabangg actor took to Twitter and announced the beginning of the second schedule of Bharat.

Starting the shooting schedule of #Bharat in Malta, lovely country . pic.twitter.com/SFVSY3iMes — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 10, 2018

The Ali Abbas Zafar film went on floors earlier in July. The director has previously worked with Khan on Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. He also treated the fans with a sneak peek of him riding a motorbike amidst a fire ring in a circus setting.

Gear up for Thunder ....@BeingSalmanKhan@Bharat_TheFilm ...”yeh khamoshi toofan se phele ki hai...” pic.twitter.com/dAQ5kfGFuW — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 1, 2018

The first schedule of Bharat concluded in Mumbai with two dramatic sequences done. Director Ali Abbas Zafar revealed the same on Twitter on 6 August.

First schedule of @Bharat_TheFilm completed in Mumbai, two dramatic action sequences done .... thanks you cast & crew ... Here we come Malta .. get ready for Desi rock n rolla... — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 6, 2018

The recent exit of Priyanka Chopra from the film had stirred up a whirlwind of rumours, with reports mentioning that Salman has vowed to not work with the Quantico actress anymore. However, Priyanka Chopra mother Madhu Chopra dismissed such talks, stating that it was the media who was responsible for cooking up baseless stories. The film's cast, including actress Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu. An earlier report had shed light on 'Slow Motion', a song in Bharat which is supposed to be a tribute to the 1960s-70s era when Russian circus' popularity was at its peak. The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

