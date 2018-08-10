Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone to reportedly be part of Sanjay Leela Bhasali's next film Inshallah

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is getting ready to kick-start his next project titled Inshallah, and the leading pair in the movie could be Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone, according to a report by India Today.

India Today report states that Bhansali's production house has registered the title Inshallah with Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), and this could be the film in which the filmmaker collaborates with Salman Khan for the third time in his career. A source is quoted in the report saying, "Inshallah might be the title of the film that will reunite Sanjay and Salman. He got the title registered last week with IMPAA. And looking at Bhansali's working style, he might take six to nine months to complete the final draft of the script, and he may start shooting by next year, after Salman is done with his other prior commitments including his next film, Bharat".

The film is expected to hit the screens on Eid 2020.

The director, who has worked with Deepika Padukone thrice before — in 2013's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, 2015's Bajirao Mastani and 2018's Padmaavat — is keen on making a movie with the never-before-seen pair of Salman Khan and Deepika Padukone. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also worked with Salman Khan before. The actor has delivered some of his most memorable roles in Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies, like Raj in 1996's Khamoshi: The Musical and Sameer in 1999's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Salman Khan also made a special appearance in 2007's Saawariya, which was also directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

