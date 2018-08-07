You are here:

Salman Khan's Bharat first schedule wrapped up in Mumbai, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani to shoot in Malta next

Mumbai: The first schedule of superstar Salman Khan starrer Bharat has concluded in Mumbai with two dramatic sequences done.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar announced the same on Twitter on 6 August:

First schedule of @Bharat_TheFilm completed in Mumbai, two dramatic action sequences done .... thanks you cast & crew ... Here we come Malta .. get ready for Desi rock n rolla... — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 6, 2018

The film's cast, including actress Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Tabu will be shooting in Malta for the next schedule.

Zafar has previously worked with Salman in blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The recent exit of Priyanka Chopra from the film had stirred up a whirlwind of rumours, with reports mentioning that Salman has vowed to not work with the Quantico actress anymore. However, Priyanka Chopra mother Madhu Chopra dismissed such talks, stating that it was the media who was responsible for cooking up baseless stories.

Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan too had refuted the rumours, iterating that such incidents are common in the industry.

An earlier report had shed light on 'Slow Motion', a song in Bharat which is supposed to be a tribute to the 1960s-70s era when Russian circus' popularity was at its peak.

The film is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Bharat is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 16:02 PM