Slow Motion: Salman makes an entry while Disha Patani matches steps with 500 dancers in new Bharat song

Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat has recently been in the news after Priyanka Chopra opted out of the film. However, speculation about Salman Khan’s 'entry' sequence and a dance number with Disha Patani has also been doing the rounds. According to a DNA report, their song 'Slow Motion' was shot over last week with 500 backup dancers in a circus setting. It will also feature Salman Khan doing stunts as he enters through a fire ring.

The same report mentions that it is a tribute to the 1960s-70s era when Russian circus' popularity was at its peak.

According to a report in the Times of India Disha Patani suffered a knee injury while practising gymnastics and stunts when the incident took place. Disha will portray the role of a trapeze artiste in Bharat and it was during one her intense training sessions that the actress injured her knees.

The same report states that Disha has been undergoing rigorous preparations for Bharat. But in a freak accident during a training session, she hurt both her knees. She has been advised to avoid excessive physical activity and is undergoing physiotherapy.

The report also states that some of Disha’s stunts in Bharat are going to be very challenging as they involve the use of fire and pyrotechnics.

Updated Date: Aug 03, 2018 19:40 PM