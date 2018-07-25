Ali Abbas Zafar teases still from Salman Khan's Bharat; Sui Dhaaga gets release date: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Kannada actor Yash announces wife Radhika’s pregnancy

The pair of actors Yash and Radhika Pandit, who were seen on the big screen together in 2008's Moggina Manasu and got married back in December 2016, are all set to welcome their first child. Yash announced the news on Twitter in a video that says, "I have something special to share with you…Coz…You are special to me."

Sui Dhaaga gets a release date

ममता और मौजी से मिलने के लिए तय्यार?... Yash Raj's #SuiDhaaga - Made In India to release on 28 Sept 2018... Varun plays the role of a tailor and Anushka plays an embroiderer... Directed by Sharat Kataria. pic.twitter.com/DkFfcQwqvg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2018

The upcoming Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga got a release date of 28 September, announced Taran Adarsh on Twitter. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Sui Dhaaga has been directed by Sharat Kataria and has Varun playing the role of a tailor and Anushka an embroiderer.

Ali Abbas Zafar teases Salman Khan's Bharat

Ring of fire ..... & Bharat @BeingSalmanKhan . Eid 2019 pic.twitter.com/J20KeE3Ro6 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 25, 2018

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, who will be following up Sultan with Bharat, teased the look for the upcoming Salman Khan movie. The director posted a photograph of a still from the movie and wrote, "Ring of fire ..... & Bharat @BeingSalmanKhan . Eid 2019".

Rajkumar Hirani praises Marathi film Chumbak

Saw a heart warming Marathi film. Chumbak. @swanandkirkire is not only a great lyricist but a great actor too. sweet story by @saurabhave. matured direction by @sandeep_modi. Lovely Kids Sahil Jadhav and Sangram Desai. Salutes @jollynarenkumar @akshaykumar for supporting it — Rajkumar Hirani (@RajkumarHirani) July 24, 2018

The Sanju director watched the Marathi film Chumbak and was seriously impressed by it. He wrote that Swanand Kirkire is not only a great lyricist, but also a great actor. The director called the movie's story sweet and the direction matured.

Akshay Kumar responded to Rajkumar Hirani and wrote the following:

So glad to know #Chumbak struck a chord with you 🙏🏻 https://t.co/W0T1TqKVlx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 25, 2018

Actor Atul Kulkarni unveils poster of upcoming movie

My Upcoming Hindi Film...... pic.twitter.com/Bbhgfk2O1z — atul kulkarni (@atul_kulkarni) July 25, 2018

Atul Kulkarni, known for movies like Rang De Basanti and The Ghazi Attack, posted on Twitter the poster for his upcoming movie titled Murder on the Road to Kathmandu.

Meghna Gulzar reminisces about the sets of Raazi

Raazi director Meghna Gulzar posted a year old image from the sets of Raazi.Simply captioned "A year ago, today!", the photograph showed the working equipment from the movie's set.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 16:25 PM