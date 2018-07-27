Priyanka Chopra opts out of Salman Khan's Bharat; She told us in the Nick of time, tweets Ali Abbas Zafar

While for a few months now, we've all been eagerly waiting for Priyanka Chopra to start work in Bharat with Salman Khan, but it has now been reported that she has opted out of the film citing personal reasons.

There were rumours doing the rounds of an impending wedding with singer-actor Nick Jonas, but now it seems there is a spark of truth in that.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar tweeted on 27 July and informed us about Chopra quitting the film. He also hinted at the reason behind this decision to be "very special".

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas received much media attention during their recent visit to India where they were seen spending time together and making numerous appearances at many social events. They later went for a trip to Goa with Chopra's family and relatives that also included actress Parineeti Chopra.

While Chopra opts out of Bharat, she is already doing Shonali Bose's film The Sky is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The entire star cast of the film had declared their induction to the project by sharing a picture of the film's script on social media.

Bharat also stars Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover in pivotal roles with Salman Khan in the lead part.

The film went on floors recently, and both Salman Khan and Disha Patani have already begun the shooting schedule. The first schedule includes shooting for a grand circus sequence; Ali Abbas Zafar shared a sneak peek of the same on social media featuring Salman.

Bharat is a remake of the 2014 Korean film Ode to My Father and is slated to release during Eid 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 09:11 AM