Katrina Kaif on joining the cast of Salman Khan's Bharat: Thought the script was absolutely wonderful

Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat has recently been in the news after Priyanka Chopra opted out of the film. As audiences waited for the confirmation on Salman Khan's leading lady for Bharat, names like Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez were doing the rounds.

The Dabangg star soon came out with a tweet confirming the news that Katrina Kaif was finalised as the lead actor opposite him. Bharat will be Kaif's third collaboration with Zafar, who have earlier worked on Tiger Zinda Hai and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan.

According to new reports in the Hindustan Times, Kaif has opened up about her joining the Bharat team. "Ali Abbas Zafar is a very, very dear friend of mine and we have worked together before. Both of the films were extremely successful and, more importantly, they were experiences for me which were really wonderful and I really enjoyed both the experiences of working with him," said Katrina.

Talking about the script of the film, Katrina said, “When he contacted me, he said, ‘I’m going send you a script and just react and tell me what you think’. I read the script and thought it was absolutely wonderful and I was extremely excited about the character and very happy to be part of the film’.”

Bharat spans almost six decades and features actors like Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Nora Fatehi. The film is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 17:46 PM