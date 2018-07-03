Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu likely to make Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3

Popular southern actor Jagapathi Babu, recently seen playing a pivotal role in Ram Charan’s Telugu period revenge drama Rangasthalam, is all set for his Bollywood debut. According to the industry grapevine, he’s most likely to be seen playing the antagonist in the third installment of Salman’s Khan’s Dabangg franchise. Dabangg 3 will mark the reunion of actor-choreographer Prabhudeva and Salman nearly after a decade since Wanted, the Hindi remake of Mahesh Babu’s Telugu blockbuster Pokkiri.

In a recent media interaction, Jagapathi confirmed signing a Hindi film; however, he didn’t wish to divulge too much information at the moment. “I’m doing a Hindi film and I’m really excited about it but I can’t reveal more information at the moment,” Jagapathi said. Having started his career playing lead roles in hit Telugu films like Peddarikam, Gaayam, Subha Lagnam, Maavichiguru, Subhakankshalu, Pelli Pandiri, Manoharam and Kabbadi Kabbadi among others, he played his first negative role in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 2014 blockbuster Legend and followed it up with Lingaa and Naanaku Prematho. Although he has predominantly established his career in Telugu filmdom, Jagapathi has also worked in films in other southern languages such as Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. He was recently seen playing a pivotal role in Amazon Prime’s first Telugu series Gangstars.

Prabhudeva returns to direction with Dabangg 3 after a break of three years. In 2016, he made a re-entry of sorts to Tamil cinema with horror-comedy Devi, in which he donned the greasepaint after a decade and was seen sharing the screen space with Tamannaah Bhatia. The film, despite mixed reviews, ended up as a sleeper hit, giving the kind of welcome the actor-choreographer never anticipated. Talking about his new-found love for acting, he had told Firstpost: “The films I signed after Devi weren’t accepted with much planning. Lately, I’m being asked is there a special reason why I’m suddenly interested in acting. Honestly, there’s no reason and I accepted these projects because they were exciting and very different from each other.”

