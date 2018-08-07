Raveena Tandon to guest star on Andaz Apna Apna co-star Salman Khan's reality show Dus Ka Dum

After making an appearance on Madhuri Dixit's dance reality show Dance Deewane, Raveena Tandon will soon be seen on Salman Khan's game show Dus Ka Dum season 3, reports Mumbai Mirror. Tandon and Khan have co-starred in many movies in the past, like Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaye (2000), Patthar Ke Phool (1991), Stumped (2003) and Andaz Apna Apna (1994).

The two will be seen sharing the screen space after a gap of 18 years. Mirror reports that the actress will shoot for the show on Wednesday.

Tandon also told Mirror, "I think everyone has a friend during every stage of our lives. The lucky ones have same friend in all the different. Salman is one such friend. He’s a man with a golden heart who stood by me when I was producing Stumped. I really love him."

Owing to the change in format of the show, Dus Ka Dum now only features celebrity guests. Khan has had many film and TV personalities on his show before, including his Race 3 co-star Anil Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde, Rani Mukerji, comedian Sunil Grover and even Shah Rukh Khan.

Khan has also been the host of Bigg Boss, which will be returning on the small screen for its 12th season. He has wrapped up the first schedule of Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film Bharat.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 12:06 PM